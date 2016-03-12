FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey governor confirms rail settlement, won't disclose terms
March 12, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

New Jersey governor confirms rail settlement, won't disclose terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie confirmed on Friday that NJ Transit had reached a tentative contract agreement with a coalition of rail unions, but he declined to disclose the terms until labor leaders could discuss the details with the rank and file.

Christie, who was criticized for his long absences from the state during his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination, said he had worked directly with all parties in the negotiations to expedite the settlement.

“I never felt we were in danger of a strike or a lockout,” he told a news conference. “Neither side was spoiling for a fight.”

The deal averts a strike that would have created havoc for commuters traveling from suburban New Jersey to New York City during the Monday morning rush. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)

