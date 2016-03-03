FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

NJ Transit warns of major disruptions in event of strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - New Jersey Transit, the transportation network that handles commuter traffic into New York City, on Thursday released plans for a possible strike on March 13, warning of major disruption if the industrial action goes ahead.

NJ Transit officials said the plan could only accommodate 38 percent of normal traffic, displacing over 100,000 commuters and leading to snarl ups on roads and serious overcrowding on alternative public transportation routes.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

