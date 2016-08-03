New Jersey lawmaker seeks probe of union contribution threat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney, the state's top elected Democrat, on Wednesday asked state and federal prosecutors to investigate alleged threats by a labor union that he said amounted to bribery and attempts to corrupt public officials.

The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) threatened to withhold campaign contributions until Sweeney and other lawmakers passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would boost the state's public pensions, Sweeney said.

"These threats clearly cross the line from lobbying to attempted bribery and conspiracy," he said. The allegation was contained in two identical letters, released by Sweeney's spokesman, to both U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

An NJEA spokesman, as well as spokesmen for Fishman and Porrino, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Sweeney is a long-time ironworker union member and presumed 2017 gubernatorial candidate, but his relationship with labor has not always been cozy. He alienated some when he worked with Republican Governor Chris Christie to reform the state's public pension system in 2011.

In his one-page letter, Sweeney said the NJEA tied senate members' receipt of campaign contributions to a specific, official action.

The threats were "unprecedented tactics designed to extort public officials into undertaking actions that would benefit the pocketbooks of its members," he wrote. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)