LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - New Look * New Look FY group sales up 2.5 percent to 1.48 billion stg * New Look FY adjusted EBITDA up 29 percent to 189.2 million stg * New Look FY profit before tax 3.1 million stg versus loss of 54.5 million stg * New Look says has net debt of 1.1 billion stg