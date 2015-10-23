New Mexico's secretary of state pleads guilty to embezzlement

(Reuters) - New Mexico’s Republican Secretary of State Dianna Duran pleaded guilty on Friday to two felony counts of embezzlement, local media reported, a day after resigning amid fraud and misconduct charges over alleged misuse of campaign contributions.

Under the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors, Duran also admitted in Santa Fe District Court to four misdemeanor counts of embezzlement, money laundering and campaign finance violations, local broadcaster KOB-TV said.

She is due to be sentenced on Dec. 14, it said.

In August, New Mexico’s Democratic attorney general filed a 64-count criminal case accusing Duran of embezzlement, money-laundering, campaign finance violations and other offenses.

Duran’s attorney, Erlinda Johnson of Albuquerque, said Duran resigned late on Thursday but gave no other details.

The complaint said Duran misused campaign contributions for personal expenses, and said the investigation began from a tip she had deposited large amounts of money into her personal bank account that did not match her known income.

Funds were then transferred between her personal and campaign-affiliated accounts, culminating in “large debits for cash expenditures occurring at casinos throughout the state of New Mexico,” according to the complaint.

More than $430,000 was withdrawn from Duran’s bank accounts for cash expenses incurred at eight casinos between 2013 and 2014, roughly as much as she reported on her joint tax returns from 2010 to 2013 combined, according to the complaint.

In addition to embezzlement, money laundering and violations of the state’s Campaign Practice Act, the complaint includes charges of fraud, conspiracy, tampering with public records and government misconduct.