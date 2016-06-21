FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New World's NWS says to sell HK logistics centre for $485 mln
June 21, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

New World's NWS says to sell HK logistics centre for $485 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's NWS Holdings Ltd , a road and port operator, said it would sell its logistics centre to a unit of China Resources Enterprise Ltd for HK$3.75 billion ($485 million) after a strategic review of its assets.

NWS, a unit of property developer New World Development Co Ltd, said the deal will generate cash resources for working capital and is expected to be completed on August 31 .

A HK$850 million gain from the sale would be mostly booked in the financial year ending this month, NWS added.

China Resources Enterprise is the holding company for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd. ($1 = 7.7595 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
