FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New World Development, Chow Tai Fook to develop $1.2 bln Qianhai project
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

New World Development, Chow Tai Fook to develop $1.2 bln Qianhai project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Property developer New World Development Co Ltd said it would team up with substantial shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd to jointly develop a piece of land in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, a new free trade zone near Hong Kong that has attracted investment from both local and foreign firms.

In June, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it planned to build a physical metals trading platform in Qianhai.

The total investment to develop the land into a financial and commercial complex would be 8 billion yuan ($1.21 billion), the Hong Kong-listed developer said on Thursday.

New World said it would set up a 30-percent-owned joint venture with Chow Tai Fook after a zonal industry-focused authority in Qianhai awarded the two companies a tender to buy land-use rights for 40 years at a cost of 4.21 billion yuan.

New World said the development of the 18,218-square metre land in Qianhai, a new pilot economic zone, will enable the company to further increase its rental income.

$1 = 6.6296 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.