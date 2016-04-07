UPDATE 1-Czech government in talks to take over miner OKD, other options

* Ministers say takeover among several options discussed

* State has been reluctant to help firm’s owners (Adds finance minister, background, impact study)

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - The Czech government is considering taking over struggling coal miner OKD, the production subsidiary of New World Resources , as an option to prevent the company’s collapse, ministers said on Thursday.

Principal creditors and owners of NWR have asked the state to help to restructure the mining group that employs 13,000 and has suffered from a sharp fall in coal prices in the past five years.

But the government has been reluctant to provide aid to the company whose previous owners paid out dividends, leveraged it and split off non-core assets. But it also fears that if the mining group collapses this could hurt the economy.

“It would be ideal ... for the company to continue operating without problems, laying off minimum number of miners and for the current owners and creditors to leave,” Finance Minister Andrej Babis told reporters on Thursday after a cabinet meeting that discussed the situation.

He said owners could “hand over” the company and creditors sell their debt for “minimum” amount. Other options ranged from insolvency to some form of debt reduction, he said.

Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Twitter he had offered the firm’s main owners and creditors, known as AHG, to sell the firm and its debt at a meeting with AHG last week, but AHG declined to quote a price it would seek.

AHG includes Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited. They hold 60 percent of NWR shares and two thirds of its debt.

An AHG spokesman had no response to the ministers’ statements on Thursday.

NWR’s share price rose to 0.16 crowns on Thursday from all-time lows at 0.05 crowns in January but is down more than 99 percent since its stock market listing in 2008.

NWR’s creditors last week extended a waiver on covenants related to NWR’s 35 million-euro credit facility, giving the company until April 13 to negotiate with the government.

NWR lost 4 million euros ($4.40 million) in 2015 on the core level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. It ended 2015 with net debt of 298 million euros, and cash of 86 million euros.

A study commissioned by AHG showed shutdown of the mines could cost the state budget 1.2 billion euros over the next 6 years, while restructuring - which would also involve mine closures and layoffs - would reduce that loss by about half. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jane Merriman)