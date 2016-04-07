FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech industry minister says offered sale of miner NWR shares and debt
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 7, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Czech industry minister says offered sale of miner NWR shares and debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek offered last week that current owners sell 100 percent stake in the operating unit OKD of troubled miner New World Resources as well as most of the group’s debt but majority owners and creditors rejected to name a price for the assets, Mladek said on Twitter.

The miner and its main creditors and owners, acting together under the name of Ad Hoc Group (AHG), have been seeking some form of government aid for NWR to avoid insolvency of the firm employing 13,000 people.

The cabinet was discussing various options how to proceed on Thursday but no decision was expected. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.