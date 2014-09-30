FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner NWR says creditors to take up shares left from rights issue
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Miner NWR says creditors to take up shares left from rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday some holders of its debt would subscribe to 1.25 billion new shares left over from a rights issue after no other investors were procured.

The equity issue is alongside a debt restructuring and is a step in a capital revamp the company needs to complete to avoid insolvency.

NWR said earlier on Tuesday that existing shareholders -- including the majority owner CERLC Mining - had taken up 3.78 billion shares in the rights issue, priced at a massive discount to an already depressed share price.

The noteholders had earlier agreed to subscribe leftover shares.

The stock traded at 0.8 crowns in Prague on Tuesday, at a fraction of a percent of the 2008 IPO price of 425 crowns. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.