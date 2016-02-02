NWR unit wants to lay off half of employees over two years-Czech TV

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Czech hard coal miner New World Resources’ (NWR) OKD unit wants to lay off half of its employees within two years as part of a restructuring, Czech Television reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Executive Dale Ekmark.

The television station said around 5,000 people would remain employed by 2018 under the plan. Spokesmen for OKD and NWR were not immediately available for comment.

The Czech state and NWR are in talks on reorganising the loss-making miner as it struggles to adjust to low coal prices. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)