FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner NWR ends U.S. court process for capital restructuring
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Miner NWR ends U.S. court process for capital restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) has reached a conclusion of the court process in the United States giving it approval for its planned capital restructuring plan, it said on Wednesday.

It also said it had reached an agreement on amendments to the company’s export credit agency-backed loan facility.

These include extending the facility’s maturity to June 30, 2022, from Dec. 31, 2017. Financial covenants were permanently removed and the next scheduled repayment will not occur until June 30, 2016, NWR said in a statement.

Earlier this month, an English court had approved NWR’s capital restructuring plan including a haircut for debt holders and massive dilution of shareholders through new equity issuance. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.