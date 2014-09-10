UPDATE 1-Miner NWR shares fall, rights issue opens

(adds share fall, rights issue starting)

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) plunged to a record low on Wednesday after shares for a rights issue were admitted for listing as a part of its capital restructuring plan.

The shares were down 34 percent to 1.45 crowns in Prague at 1330 GMT, after hitting an all-time low of 1.25 crowns earlier. That compares with the rights issue price of around 0.65 crowns.

Hit by a sharp drop in global coal prices, NWR has won approval from stakeholders for a capital restructuring that includes losses for debt holders and a massive dilution of shareholders’ stakes through a new equity issue.

In the restructuring, shareholders can subscribe to 19 new shares for each existing one, beginning Wednesday.

The debt reduction plan won approval in a U.S. court on Tuesday. NWR also said in a release on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement on amendments to the company’s export credit agency-backed loan facility.

These include extending the facility’s maturity to June 30, 2022, from Dec. 31, 2017. Financial covenants were permanently removed and the next scheduled repayment will not occur until June 30, 2016, NWR said in a statement.

Analysts say the shares could go even lower - to the level of around 0.65 crowns where the new shares will be priced.

NWR’s stock has lost more than 99 percent of its value from its 2008 listing price of 425.8 crowns. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)