Coal miner NWR's Czech business to cut hundreds of jobs

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Czech hard coal miner New World Resource’s (NWR) OKD business will aim to reduce its workforce by hundreds of people this year because of falling production, the company said on Friday.

OKD, which employs 11,000, said it would try to make the cuts via retirement or early-retirement. Each year, some 500 workers retire, find new jobs or leave for health reasons, the miner said.

NWR, which went through a major debt and equity restructuring in 2014 to adjust to a drop in coal prices, has said it expects production to fall to 7.5 million to 8.0 million tonnes in 2015, down from 8.6 million tonnes in 2014.

OKD said on Friday it planned to mine 7.8 million tonnes this year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)