FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Win by N.Y. adult businesses could be end of 13-year-long lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Win by N.Y. adult businesses could be end of 13-year-long lawsuit

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A state appellate court on Tuesday refused to allow the City of New York to implement a 2001 zoning rule that would further restrict adult businesses unless it provided evidence that they harmed the community’s quality of life.

The Appellate Division, First Department, by a 3-2 majority upheld a 2012 decision by Supreme Court New York County Judge Louis York that the zoning rule was unconstitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KjtYWg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.