Win by N.Y. adult businesses could be end of 13-year-long lawsuit

(Reuters) - A state appellate court on Tuesday refused to allow the City of New York to implement a 2001 zoning rule that would further restrict adult businesses unless it provided evidence that they harmed the community’s quality of life.

The Appellate Division, First Department, by a 3-2 majority upheld a 2012 decision by Supreme Court New York County Judge Louis York that the zoning rule was unconstitutional.

