a year ago
Terminal evacuated at New York's JFK airport over suspicious package -report
June 29, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Terminal evacuated at New York's JFK airport over suspicious package -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Police evacuated a terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday as they investigated a report of a suspicious package, the local NBC affiliate reported.

Port Authority Police, who oversee the area's three major airports, did not immediately return calls seeking comment. NBC New York said Terminal 5 was evacuated, and photos on social media showed travelers walking outside with their bags. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
