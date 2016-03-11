FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jet fuel pipeline supplying to JFK airport ruptures in New York
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 11, 2016 / 12:52 AM / a year ago

Jet fuel pipeline supplying to JFK airport ruptures in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - A jet fuel pipeline that supplies to the John F. Kennedy airport ruptured in east New York on Thursday, potentially affecting fuel supply to the airport.

The leak has been isolated, the fire department said, adding that there were no injuries or evacuations due to the incident.

The rupture on the pipeline operated by Buckeye Partners LP occurred between Linden Boulevard and Junius Street in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported on its website. The pipeline also supplies to LaGuardia and Newark airports, the report added. (Source: 7ny.tv/1U5Nk8m )

Buckeye and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Marcus Howard in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.