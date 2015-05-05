N.Y. to adopt uniform bar exam to boost young lawyers, Lippman says

(Reuters) - New York next year will become the latest and by far the largest state to administer a universal nationwide bar exam that supporters say will improve job prospects for young lawyers, Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman announced Tuesday.

In remarks at the annual Law Day ceremony at the Court of Appeals in Albany, Lippman said aspiring lawyers will begin taking the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) in July 2016. The exam tests knowledge of general legal principles rather than specific state laws.

