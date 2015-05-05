FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. to adopt uniform bar exam to boost young lawyers, Lippman says
May 5, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. to adopt uniform bar exam to boost young lawyers, Lippman says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York next year will become the latest and by far the largest state to administer a universal nationwide bar exam that supporters say will improve job prospects for young lawyers, Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman announced Tuesday.

In remarks at the annual Law Day ceremony at the Court of Appeals in Albany, Lippman said aspiring lawyers will begin taking the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) in July 2016. The exam tests knowledge of general legal principles rather than specific state laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KK9DsJ

