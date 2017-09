NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce later on Wednesday an agreement on a balanced city budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year after outlining an $82.2 billion executive budget in April, according to a press statement issued by City Hall.

De Blasio is to make the announcement with City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other council members at a press conference at City Hall scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.