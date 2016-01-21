FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City mayor presents $82.1 bln budget, cautions over outlook
January 21, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

New York City mayor presents $82.1 bln budget, cautions over outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio presented on Thursday an $82.1 billion preliminary budget for the city’s 2016-2017 financial year, noting the city’s strong economic position but striking a cautionary note over the economic outlook.

“There are lots of real challenges that are coming through to make us uncertain about what our economic future is,” de Blasio said during a presentation at City Hall. “We as New York City have to protect ourselves.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

