FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state reaches tentative deal to raise minimum wage toward $15 per hour
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

New York state reaches tentative deal to raise minimum wage toward $15 per hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALBANY, New York, March 31 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislative leaders reached a deal on Thursday to raise the state’s minimum wage towards $15 per hour but fell short of a uniform state-wide increase, state lawmakers said.

The deal outlines a faster rise in New York City, but carves out a slow lane for small businesses as well as surrounding counties. In less prosperous areas north of the city it rises to $12.50 per hour before a state review of the law’s impact. (Reporting by James Odato, Writing by Edward Krudy, Editing by Daniel Bases and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.