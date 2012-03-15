FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY lawmakers near agreement for casinos - Silver
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 6 years ago

NY lawmakers near agreement for casinos - Silver

Joan Gralla

3 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - New York state lawmakers are near an agreement to legalize seven public casinos, Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver said on Wednesday.

Details about the locations of the new resorts would be determined next year, Silver, a Democrat, told reporters in Albany. The proposal has been debated for more than a decade.

“We will deal with where, when and how next year in legislation,” Silver said.

A spokesman for Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had no immediate comment. The governor has supported legalizing casinos, arguing that it will keep tax revenue and thousands of jobs in the state.

Like Connecticut, New York already has Native American resorts with table games. The state also has allowed companies to open and run video lottery terminals at so-called racinos in Yonkers and in the New York City Borough of Queens.

New York can only legalize casinos if two successively elected legislatures enact bills. Voters would then have to approve a constitutional amendment legalizing this form of gambling.

New casinos with table games could prove stiff competitors to counterparts in New Jersey’s Atlantic City, Pennsylvania and Connecticut because the New Yorkers who now frequent those venues might prefer to gamble closer to home.

Another possible deal was also in the works for one of the governor’s other priorities: cutting the cost of contributions by the state and municipalities to the pension fund.

Silver said he expected the retirement age to be raised by one year to 63, instead of 65 years old as Cuomo had requested. Police officers and firefighters are not expected to be covered by this provision.

The minimum salary that determines when workers have to contribute to the plan should be $45,000, Silver said, not the $30,000 threshold recommended by Cuomo. “That’s what’s under discussion,” he said.

The amount of pension contributions public employees make would start at 3.5 percent, then rise on a sliding scale to 6 percent for salaries of $100,000 or more, he said. Caps on how much overtime could be used to calculate pension benefits would not be reduced, Silver said.

