FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commission unveils candidates for N.Y. chief judge
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 15, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Commission unveils candidates for N.Y. chief judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York state commission on Thursday tapped seven people, including a former top administrative judge and five attorneys from prominent law firms, as candidates to replace outgoing Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman as the state court system’s top policymaker.

Governor Andrew Cuomo must nominate one of the candidates selected by the Commission on Judicial Nomination to be chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1. His choice is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jr7YAJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.