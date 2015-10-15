Commission unveils candidates for N.Y. chief judge

A New York state commission on Thursday tapped seven people, including a former top administrative judge and five attorneys from prominent law firms, as candidates to replace outgoing Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman as the state court system’s top policymaker.

Governor Andrew Cuomo must nominate one of the candidates selected by the Commission on Judicial Nomination to be chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1. His choice is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jr7YAJ