Correction officers union head charged in NYC corruption probe

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The powerful head of New York City’s correction officers union and a former hedge fund manager were charged on Wednesday morning in a case linked to an ongoing federal probe of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fundraising practices.

Norman Seabrook, the longtime president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, and Murray Huberfeld, who ran several funds that were later taken over by New York-based Platinum Partners, were taken into custody early on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)