Closing arguments on tap in trial of ex-N.Y. legislative leader

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos told a federal judge on Tuesday he would not testify at his corruption trial, immediately after the government rested its case.

The decision by Skelos not to call any witnesses in his defense means the jury will hear closing arguments starting on Tuesday afternoon as the three-week trial draws to a close.

Skelos is the second powerful legislative leader to stand trial in recent weeks for abusing his office, after former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was convicted last week in the same Manhattan federal court of collecting millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Skelos, 67, a Republican, is accused of strong-arming three companies to pay his son, Adam Skelos, more than $300,000 knowing that they could not refuse given his ability to influence policy critical to their operations. Like his co-defendant father, Adam Skelos elected not to testify or call any defense witnesses.

Together, the Silver and Skelos prosecutions represent the high point thus far in a broad campaign by Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, to root out corruption in the state capital of Albany.

Silver and Skelos were two-thirds of the so-called “three men in a room,” along with the governor, who wield virtually absolute power over the state budget and important legislation.

In both cases, defense lawyers have argued that prosecutors are overreaching.

“The government is trying to turn a very normal father-son relationship into a crime just because of who his father is,” Christopher Conniff, Adam Skelos’ lawyer, said in his opening statement last month.

Jury deliberations are not expected to begin until at least Wednesday.