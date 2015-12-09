Defense to address jury in ex-N.Y. Senate leader's extortion trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos have one last chance on Wednesday to convince a U.S. jury that he did not abuse his office to carry out a brazen extortion scheme with his son.

Defense closing arguments for Dean and Adam Skelos are expected in federal court in Manhattan after Assistant U.S. Attorney Rahul Mukhi accused them in closing arguments on Tuesday of working “to corrupt one of the most powerful offices in our state.”

Dean Skelos’ trial is nearing an end days after his counterpart in the state Assembly, former Speaker Sheldon Silver, was convicted of bribery and extortion schemes that netted him millions of dollars.

The 67-year-old Skelos, a Republican, is charged with coercing three companies into paying Adam Skelos about $300,000 in exchange for the senator’s political support on legislation from which the businesses would benefit.

“If you got on the wrong side of the majority leader, he could gut your entire business under the cover of night,” Mukhi said on Monday.

Defense lawyers for both men have argued that prosecutors have overreached.

“The government is trying to turn a very normal father-son relationship into a crime just because of who his father is,” Christopher Conniff, Adam Skelos’ lawyer, said in his opening statement last month.

Neither Skelos called any witnesses or testified.