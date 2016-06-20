FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three NYC police officers, consultant charged in federal corruption probe
June 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Three NYC police officers, consultant charged in federal corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Three New York City police commanders and a business consultant were charged on Monday as part of a wide-ranging federal corruption probe that has also been examining Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising activities.

The arrests came two weeks after U.S. prosecutors charged Norman Seabrook, the politically influential president of the city's correction officers union, and Murray Huberfeld, a hedge fund financier, as part of the same investigation. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)

