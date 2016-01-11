FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ends probe into New York corruption panel's closure
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 11, 2016

U.S. ends probe into New York corruption panel's closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said Monday that “insufficient” evidence existed to prove any crimes occurred in the premature closing of an anti-corruption panel established by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the conclusion came after a “thorough investigation” of alleged interference with the operation of the Moreland Commission and its closure in 2014.

“We continue to have active investigations related to substantive inquiries that were being conducted by the Moreland Commission at the time of its closure,” Bharara said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

