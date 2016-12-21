NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday accused a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund of steering $2 billion in trades in exchange for bribes from brokerage employees, in the latest pay-to-play case to rock the fund.

Navnoor Kang, the ex-director of fixed income at the New York State Common Retirement Fund, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court along with Deborah Kelley, a former Sterne Agee Group Inc managing director. Gregg Schonhorn, another broker-dealer whom prosecutors said paid bribes, was charged in related court papers.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram)