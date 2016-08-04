FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-NY Senate leader's appeal of conviction may have merit-judge
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
August 4, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Ex-NY Senate leader's appeal of conviction may have merit-judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday said former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam may stay free on bail while they appeal their corruption convictions, saying they had raised a "substantial question" about whether her jury instructions were erroneous.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan cited the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in June to overturn the bribery convictions of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.

That court said routine political activities such as arranging meetings or reaching out to public officials generally could not form a basis for criminal prosecutions.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
