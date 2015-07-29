FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lippman names OCA veteran Marks as chief administrative judge
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Lippman names OCA veteran Marks as chief administrative judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman on Wednesday said he has appointed Judge Lawrence Marks, a veteran of the state court system, as the state’s chief administrative judge.

Marks, currently the first deputy chief administrative judge, has been in the Office of Court Administration for more than two decades, beginning as deputy counsel for criminal justice in the 1990s and later serving as OCA’s administrative director.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KAlkCU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.