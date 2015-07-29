Lippman names OCA veteran Marks as chief administrative judge

(Reuters) - New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman on Wednesday said he has appointed Judge Lawrence Marks, a veteran of the state court system, as the state’s chief administrative judge.

Marks, currently the first deputy chief administrative judge, has been in the Office of Court Administration for more than two decades, beginning as deputy counsel for criminal justice in the 1990s and later serving as OCA’s administrative director.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KAlkCU