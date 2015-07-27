New York's chief administrative judge to step down

(Reuters) - New York Chief Administrative Judge A. Gail Prudenti on Monday said she was resigning from her post to take a job in academia, leaving the two top positions in the state court system up for grabs with the impending retirement of Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman.

Prudenti in a statement said she was stepping down this week and would take a position running Hofstra University School of Law’s Center for Children, Families and the Law. There was no word from the Office of Court Administration on who would replace her.

