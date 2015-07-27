FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

New York's chief administrative judge to step down

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Chief Administrative Judge A. Gail Prudenti on Monday said she was resigning from her post to take a job in academia, leaving the two top positions in the state court system up for grabs with the impending retirement of Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman.

Prudenti in a statement said she was stepping down this week and would take a position running Hofstra University School of Law’s Center for Children, Families and the Law. There was no word from the Office of Court Administration on who would replace her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IpYSwC

