N.Y. court says judges must consider youth status for armed felons

(Reuters) - As lawmakers debate whether to raise New York’s age of criminal responsibility, the state’s top court on Thursday ruled that judges are required to consider if teens convicted of gun-related crimes are eligible for more lenient sentences.

The Court of Appeals in a 4-3 decision said a lower court had erred in ruling that William Middlebrooks and Fabrice Lowe, who were both 18 when convicted of separate crimes involving guns, bore the burden of proving they were eligible to be sentenced as youthful offenders.

