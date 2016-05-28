FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane goes down in New York's Hudson River
May 28, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

Small plane goes down in New York's Hudson River

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - New York City authorities are responding to a small plane that went down in the Hudson River on Friday evening, police said.

New York Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the aircraft went down near the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier and that the department’s special operations harbor units were on scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Local television station NY1 said the plane was a vintage World War Two P-47 thunderbolt aircraft. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

