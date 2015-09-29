FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York credit card surcharge ban revived by U.S. court
September 29, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

New York credit card surcharge ban revived by U.S. court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a New York state law banning surcharges on credit card purchases, saying a lower court judge erred in finding the law unconstitutional.

By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law, which subjects retailers to criminal penalties if they impose surcharges on customers who pay with plastic rather than cash, violates neither the First Amendment nor the Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The decision overturned an October 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. He said the law violated retailers’ free speech rights by prohibiting them from telling customers about the extra costs of paying with credit cards.

Retailers have long complained about the cost of accepting credit cards, including the “swipe” fees they pay to card networks such as MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)

