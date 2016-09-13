NY issues cyber regulations for banks, insurers

Sept 13 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday issued long-anticipated proposed cyber security regulations for banks and insurers in the state.

The planned regulations would apply to institutions overseen by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). They would require companies to set up cyber security programs and appoint a chief information officer, among other measures, according to Cuomo's office. The planned regulation is subject to a 45-day public comment period before becoming final. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)