New York state issuers plan $3.82 bln in new muni debt in Q1 2016-Comptroller
January 6, 2016

New York state issuers plan $3.82 bln in new muni debt in Q1 2016-Comptroller

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Public debt issuers in New York state plan $3.82 billion in new debt issuance in the first quarter of 2016, compared to $2.44 billion a year ago, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller’s office on Wednesday.

The schedule, which includes $447.8 million scheduled for this month, $1.45 billion for February and approximately $1.93 billion for March, is “contingent upon execution of all project approvals required by law,” the comptroller said.

Follow the link for a detailed schedule: here (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

