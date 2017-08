NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - New York state and city entities will issue $6.51 billion in municipal debt in the third quarter of 2016, up from $1.65 billion in the same period last year, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller on Wednesday.

Third quarter issuance includes $2.19 billion scheduled for July, $1.77 billion scheduled for August and $2.55 billion scheduled for September, the comptroller said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)