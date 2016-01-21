FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY's Cuomo nominates lawyer, ex-staffer as top financial regulator
January 21, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

NY's Cuomo nominates lawyer, ex-staffer as top financial regulator

Jan 21 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has tapped Maria Vullo, a New York lawyer and former staffer, as the state’s top financial regulator, his office said on Thursday.

Vullo’s nomination as superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) comes more than eight months after the May, 2015 departure of former superintendent Benjamin Lawsky.

Vullo, a litigator from New York law firm Paul Weiss, also served as Executive Deputy Attorney General for Economic Justice in 2010 under then New York State Attorney General Cuomo. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

