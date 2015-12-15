N.Y. public housing tenants left out in the cold, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s public housing authority fails to provide adequate heat to its tenants during the winter in violation of the law, the city’s public advocate said in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The New York City Housing Authority is the largest housing agency in the country, overseeing more than 400,000 residents living in 2,500 buildings.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, claims the agency shuts down the heat after 10 p.m. during the winter months unless the outside temperature dips below 21 degrees.

That policy contravenes city law calling for landlords to maintain an interior temperature for tenants of at least 55 degrees overnight when the outside temperature falls below 40 degrees between October and May, according to the lawsuit.

“NYCHA’s egregious heat policy is both a blatant violation of our City’s Health and Administrative Codes and of basic human rights,” Public Advocate Letitia James said in a statement.

Tenants without proper heat are forced to use their ovens or space heaters to compensate, creating dangerous conditions, the lawsuit said.

In response, NYCHA said in a statement that its policies did not violate the law.

“Procedures regarding how NYCHA handles heating needs are not only in line with New York City code, but are based on an operational understanding of the best way to heat our aged buildings,” the agency said.

NYCHA has found that the temperature inside apartments will remain above the required level even if the heat is turned off, provided the heat runs during the day and the outside temperature is not extreme, according to an agency official.