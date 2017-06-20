By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 The notion that governments
can build big public projects on time and on budget may be a
long-running joke for some skeptics, but New York City is not
laughing.
The largest U.S. city is not allowed to use a project
delivery method called "design-build" that other cities around
the country - and New York state - have increasingly adopted to
save time and money on major infrastructure projects.
But city officials and industry firms are making a final
push for the power to use this method before the state's
legislative session ends on Wednesday.
Due to New York's existing statutes, the city must continue
using the traditional design-bid-build method, which employs a
different party for each stage instead of the more streamlined
single entity that collaborates on all aspects of a project from
the start under design-build.
A bill before lawmakers would allow three New York City
agencies, including its Department of Transportation, to deploy
design-build for eight specific projects, with provisions for
using organized labor.
"We will use it to save the taxpayers money, to speed up
projects, and to bring innovation," said New York City DOT
Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in an interview. "We will use it
for good purposes just as the state has done and just as almost
every city and state across the country is doing."
Trottenberg wants to use design-build for the biggest, most
complicated project on her department's roster: a $1.9 billion
renovation of a "triple cantilever" section of an old, heavily
used expressway, where three tiers of traffic are stacked atop
each other as they curve through the borough of Brooklyn over 21
individual bridges.
Just a few miles away from the cantilever, on a separate
section of the same highway, the state successfully used
design-build to construct the first span of a new $555 million
Kosciuszko Bridge, which opened on time and on budget in April.
Firms that build and finance major New York projects --
including Skanska AB, AECOM, HNTB, Citigroup
Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Delta Air Lines Inc.
-- sent a letter on Monday to state lawmakers urging them to
pass the bill without delay.
Lisa Washington, executive director of the Design-Build
Institute of America, said New York City is "behind everybody
else. It seems unfortunate that everything around these core
infrastructure projects is reaping the benefits (of
design-build) and New York City ... has been unable to."
