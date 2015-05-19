N.Y. agency will seek removal of judge who rescinded resignation

(Reuters) - An upstate New York town justice who resigned after his professional conduct was questioned by an ethics commission has taken the unusual step of rescinding his resignation, prompting the agency to say it will seek his removal from the bench.

Michael Clark, who has been a justice in the Syracuse suburb of Hastings since 2000, told town officials last week that he was canceling his plans to step down at the end of May and would seek reelection later this year, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct said on Tuesday.

