(Reuters) - The longest-serving sitting judge on New York’s top state court has announced that she will step down this summer, leaving a single Republican appointee on a panel that less than a year ago had a conservative majority.

Judge Susan Read, 67, will retire from the Court of Appeals in late August to spend more time with her family, court spokesman Gary Spencer said on Thursday.

