5 months ago
King Kong comes to Times Square
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 5 months ago

King Kong comes to Times Square

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Its nostrils flare as its eyes follow you malevolently around the room.

Madame Tussauds unveiled on Tuesday its largest ever animatronic in the form of the head of giant ape King Kong.

Standing more than 18 feet (5.5 m) high, the attraction is part of a new experience that comes complete with a bamboo jungle and base camp replica of Skull Island from the soon-to-be-released film "Kong: Skull Island".

"Its size and scale is true to the actual mythical Kong himself, if he were standing here", said Eric Fluet, head of marketing and sales at Madame Tussauds New York.

"When he roars, it's 90 decibels, which is equal to a Boeing 737 coming in for landing."

The head can also grunt, snort and roar.

The first-ever wax figure of British actor Tom Hiddleston, who plays Captain James Conrad in the film, is included in the Skull Island Experience, which is open simultaneously at Madame Tussauds in London.

"Kong: Skull Island" follows a team of explorers as they travel to a mystery island, where they discover the gigantic simian fighting for survival against predators called the Skull Crawlers.

The film will be released in U.S. theaters on March 10.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh

