A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a closely watched lawsuit brought by the personal injury law firm Jacoby & Meyers challenging New York regulations that ban non-attorneys from investing in law firms.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Jacoby & Meyers that its First Amendment rights to petition and associate were violated by prohibitions on non-lawyers holding equity in law firms.

