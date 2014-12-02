'Personhood' for chimps would have broad impact, N.Y. judge says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Reuters) - A New York state judge has said that granting the request of an animal rights advocate to free a deaf 26-year-old chimpanzee who lives in a cement cage would have broad consequences for other animals.

Attorney Steven Wise on Tuesday told a five-judge appeals panel in Rochester that chimpanzees and other intelligent animals deserve basic rights, including freedom from unlawful imprisonment.

“If you’re right, then no chimpanzee could be held in a zoo in the United States,” said New York Justice Stephen Lindley, adding that it may also be unlawful to hold dolphins captive.

Wise has said that if he succeeds in this case or a similar one in Albany, he will seek personhood for other higher-order animals, including elephants, dolphins and orcas as well as other primates.

The chimp in the present case, Kiko, is deaf from abuse suffered on the set of a Tarzan film and lives in Niagara Falls with a chain around his neck, Wise said. The attorney wants him declared a “legal person,” and released to a chimpanzee sanctuary in Florida.

A state judge last year refused to grant Wise’s request for legal personhood to Kiko, saying he did not want to be the first judge in the world to take that step.

The appeals court in Rochester on Tuesday also appeared to be skeptical.

Justice Gerald Whalen said that while Wise had built an impressive case, he was troubled by the idea of taking Kiko from his owner and placing him in another captive environment.

Wise said the distinction was that the sanctuary would look out for Kiko’s interests while Kiko’s owner, primate expert Carmen Presti, had not.

Presti waived his right to make an argument in the case.

The first appeal brought by Wise, over a chimp named Tommy, was heard in October in an Albany court, which is expected to issue a decision sometime in December.

Wise has also filed a similar suit on Long Island on behalf of two chimps who live at a state university.

The case is Nonhuman Rights Project v. Presti, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department, No. 14-357.