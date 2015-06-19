FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. State Bar revises ethics guidelines on social media use
June 19, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. State Bar revises ethics guidelines on social media use

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Attorneys have a professional duty to understand social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn in order to avoid malpractice claims and disciplinary proceedings, a New York State Bar Association panel said.

In a 36-page report that will be presented at the association’s annual meeting Saturday, its Commercial and Federal Litigation Section said that social media fluency should be considered a new facet of attorney competence, a key piece of the ethical standards to which New York attorneys are held.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K23wRI

