N.Y. State Bar revises ethics guidelines on social media use

(Reuters) - Attorneys have a professional duty to understand social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn in order to avoid malpractice claims and disciplinary proceedings, a New York State Bar Association panel said.

In a 36-page report that will be presented at the association’s annual meeting Saturday, its Commercial and Federal Litigation Section said that social media fluency should be considered a new facet of attorney competence, a key piece of the ethical standards to which New York attorneys are held.

