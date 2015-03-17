FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York AG proposes ban on lawmakers' outside income
March 17, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

New York AG proposes ban on lawmakers' outside income

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has proposed a ban on outside income for state lawmakers, saying allowing them to moonlight as lawyers and in other jobs invites corruption.

The proposal by Schneiderman, in a statement from his office on Tuesday, came about two months after former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was arrested on charges that he had used his office to steer cases to a personal injury law firm he worked for.

