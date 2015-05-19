N.Y. senator's son gets prison sentence for tax evasion

(Reuters) - The son of a top New York state senator on Monday was sentenced to six months in prison for tax evasion, as his father faces charges that he lied to federal investigators about his role in landing his son a job at a law firm.

Matthew Libous, 37, was also fined $25,000 by U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains, New York, following his January conviction for concealing about $70,000 in income from the law firm, which was not identified, and a company that maintains cellphone towers.

