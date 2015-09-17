FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-New York Life creates CIO role for asset management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - New York Life Insurance Co appointed Jae Yoon to a newly created role of chief investment officer for its asset management unit, New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM).

Yoon will chair the NYLIM investment governance committee and work with the portfolio teams in New York Life’s and MainStay Investments’ boutiques and affiliates.

A NYLIM veteran of 10 years, Yoon most recently served as the chief investment officer of the strategic asset allocation and solutions group. Yoon will continue to oversee the business.

John Kim will remain the president and chief investment officer of New York Life, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

